TravelPulse Podcast: 2022 Spring Break Travel Outlook
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 07, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Mandee Migliaccio, CEO of Stepping Out Travel.
The two first discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the continued travel impact of Russia's invasion on Ukraine, positive updates for popular destinations and more. Later, Migliaccio shares her insights into the top spring break travel trends for 2022.
