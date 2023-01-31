TravelPulse Podcast: 2023 Family Travel Trends
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 31, 2023
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman first discusses the latest trending news in travel, including the current sentiment towards air travel right now, cruise line muster drills and more.
Later, Bowman is joined by Peter Bopp, Director of Research at the Family Travel Association. Bopp shares his insights into the latest family travel trends and which destinations are booking hot right now. He also offers up some advice for travel advisors who sell to families.
The family travel discussion begins just after the 13-minute mark.
Today’s episode is brought to you by Travel Agent Academy.
Travel Agent Academy provides you with the most advanced, interactive travel agent training available today on products sure to both impress and protect your clients – from popular destinations to top resorts around the world plus cruises and comprehensive travel insurance.
The award-winning content is designed to help you learn and retain information in fun and interactive ways, and help increase bookings by empowering you to sell as a specialist. You’ll learn how to acquire a strong grasp of each product’s key selling points. You can gain credits, earn rewards, and even learn on the go on your tablet device. Learn more about these free programs at Travel Agent Academy.com
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, TuneIn, and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Want to sponsor the show? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
