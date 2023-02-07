TravelPulse Podcast: 2023 Romance Travel Trends
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 07, 2023
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Kim Cook, owner of LoveToTravel, to discuss the latest trending news in the travel industry, including big air travel news, a possible tourism fee for Hawaii, and much more.
Later, Cook shares insights into what's happening in the world of romance travel, from top trends to hot destinations, plus key advice for travel advisors. The discussion on romance travel begins at the 17-minute mark.
Today’s episode is brought to you by VirtualTravelEvents.com – the leading digital event platform for travel advisors and travel industry suppliers. The process of attending physical trade shows can be expensive and time-consuming for travel advisors. That’s why 95% of travel advisors don’t bother with them. The yearly virtual events on Weddings, Honeymoons, Luxury Travel, Group Travel, and so much more, put advisors and suppliers together with live presentations, Interviews with top industry executives and travel professional peers, live chats, and the opportunity to win prizes for attending and participating. Head over to VirtualTravelEvents.com to learn more!
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, TuneIn, and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Want to sponsor the show? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
