Last updated: 03:17 PM ET, Tue June 01 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: A Busy 2021 Summer Travel Season?

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 01, 2021

This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by Valerie Dorsey, a luxury travel advisor with Cruise Planners. The two discuss top trending travel news stories from the last week, including major cruise news, wild antics on planes and more.

Later, the two discuss how busy this summer travel season might be, and Dorsey offers her top tips for those taking summer vacations this year.

