TravelPulse Podcast: A Busy 2021 Summer Travel Season?
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 01, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by Valerie Dorsey, a luxury travel advisor with Cruise Planners. The two discuss top trending travel news stories from the last week, including major cruise news, wild antics on planes and more.
Later, the two discuss how busy this summer travel season might be, and Dorsey offers her top tips for those taking summer vacations this year.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
