TravelPulse Podcast: A New Era in the Travel Industry
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 27, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Jenn Lee, VP Industry Engagement and Support for Travel Planners International. Together the two first discuss the latest trending news stories in the world of travel, including hurricane season, big destination news updates and more.
Later in the show, Bowman and Lee discuss how we are entering a great new era in the travel industry as the world moves further away from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discussion on the new era in the travel industry begins just after the 13-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
