TravelPulse Podcast: Are Cruise Lines Being Treated Unfairly During the Pandemic?
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 30, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by John Maddox, travel advisor and cruise specialist with Tropical Getaways Travel. The two first discuss the latest trending news stories in the travel industry, including Memorial Day weekend travel mishaps, destinations dropping restrictions and more.
Later in the show, Maddox shares insight into the latest trends in cruising. From the booking stages of what types of travelers are cruising to where they're going to the changes in the onboard experience, Maddox shares what you need to know. Additionally, Maddox and Bowman debate whether the cruise industry has been treated unfairly through the pandemic. The discussion on the latest in the cruise industry begins around the 20-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
