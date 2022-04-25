TravelPulse Podcast: Assessing Travel Risks and Safety
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 25, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Dan Richards, CEO of Global Rescue.
The two first discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the mask mandate ruling, record-high airfare prices and more.
Later, Richards provides insights into what risks travelers need to prepare for in today's world, as well as destinations to avoid and the top concerns among today's travelers.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
