TravelPulse Podcast: Awarding the Best in the Travel Industry
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 08, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Brian Major, the Managing Editor for Digital Publications & Guides, and the Caribbean here at TravelPulse.
The two discuss the top winners from the 2022 Travvy Awards, the top highlights and news from Cruise World, a potential pilot strike and other top trending news in the travel industry.
This week's episode is sponsored by Excellence Collection. Discover relaxation and romance with The Excellence Collection. Explore tailored vacation experiences in 8 All Inclusive resorts set on some of the most stunning beaches in Cancun, the Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Montego Bay. Enjoy an ambiance of love in the couples-only Beloved hotels, adults-only exclusivity in Excellence Resorts, and fun for all ages at Finest Resorts. Choose your ideal tropical paradise today!
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, TuneIn, and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experiencing the World's Most Innovative All-Inclusive Resort at Sandals Grenada
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS