TravelPulse Podcast: Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals + Group Travel Insights
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 24, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the most recent travel recommendations from the CDC, top Black Friday and Cyber/Monday travel deals and so much more.
This week's interview guest is Laurence Pinckney, President of ZenBiz Travel & Events. Pinckney shares his thoughts on the current travel landscape, as well as why he sees group travel as booming.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS