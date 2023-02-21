TravelPulse Podcast: Changes in the Travel Industry
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Kier Matthews, Chief Experience Curator and Owner of Warner Brothers Travel.
Together the two first discuss the top trending news in the travel industry, including Portugal's ban on new Airbnb's, spring break and more. Later, Matthews shares his thoughts on the changes that have happened over the last year, and the changes we still need to see in the travel industry.
The discussion on changes in the industry begins around the 19-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, TuneIn, and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Want to sponsor the show? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
