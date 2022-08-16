TravelPulse Podcast: Current Trends Shaping the Traveler’s Mindset
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 16, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman reports from Las Vegas for Virtuoso Travel Week. He first discusses the top trending news in the travel industry, including huge updates for cruise lines and big things happening in the air travel sector.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Matthew Upchurch, Chairman and CEO of Virtuoso. Upchurch provides insights on the latest trends he’s seeing from the vast Virtuoso network. Virtuoso has 20,000 travel advisors around the world and generates an average of $25-30 billion in annual sales, making them a powerhouse in the industry with access to fantastic traveler data.
The interview with Upchurch begins around the 14-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
