TravelPulse Podcast: Diving Into 2023 Wave Season
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 20, 2023
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
We're celebrating this week because it's the 200th episode!
TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Danny Genung, CEO of Harr Travel, to discuss the latest trending news in travel, including last week's FAA outage, big destination news and more.
Later, the two dive into what's trending for the 2023 Wave Season period to kick off the year. Genung shares his insights on cruising, along with tips and advice for making the most of Wave Season.
The Wave Season discussion begins just before the 20-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, TuneIn, and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Want to sponsor the show? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
