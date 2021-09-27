TravelPulse Podcast: Fall Travel Outlook
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 27, 2021
In this World Tourism Day episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending news in the travel industry, including updates on popular tourism destinations, the resumption of cruising at big ports and more.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Greg Schulze, a Senior Vice President with Expedia Group. Schulze shares his insights into the fall travel season on what travelers can expect, which destinations are trending and more.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
