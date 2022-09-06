TravelPulse Podcast: Fun Exploring in Riviera Maya, Mexico
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 06, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman first discusses the latest trends in travel, including the airlines' new commitment to helping stranded passengers, big destination updates and more.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Doris Patiño, Senior Business Development Manager with Grupo Xcaret. Patiño shares insights into Xcaret Parks various offerings and what makes it one of the best places to have fun in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
The interview with Patiño begins near the 13:30-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
