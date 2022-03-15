Last updated: 03:54 PM ET, Tue March 15 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: How the Last Two Years Forever Changed the Travel Industry

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 15, 2022

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Ronda Helton, owner of The Travel Connection Group.

The two first discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the extension of the mask mandate, the latest CDC guidance for cruising and more. Later, Helton shares her insights on how the pandemic has vastly impacted the travel industry over the last two years.

