Last updated: 01:23 PM ET, Tue July 05 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: How the Travel Industry Continues to Innovate and Adjust

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 05, 2022

The TravelPulse Podcast logo
TravelPulse Podcast is hosted by Executive Editor Eric Bowman

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Stephen Scott, CEO of Travel Hub 365 & the Odyssey Travel App.

The two first discuss the latest trending news stories in the travel industry, including takeaways from the busy July 4th holiday travel weekend and Bowman's experience on the newly christened Disney Wish cruise ship.

Later, Scott provides insights into the various ways the travel industry continues to innovate and adjust to this new era we're living in, from inflation issues to new inventions and technology. The discussion on how the travel industry continues to innovate and adjust begins around the 17-minute mark.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
Tiana's Bayou Adventure rendering.

Disney to Debut Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024

gallery icon The Best July Events in Each State

SeaWorld Parks Are Back This Summer Without Reservations or Restrictions

gallery icon Every State’s Top Fourth of July Fireworks Show

gallery icon Where Celebrities Are Traveling To This Summer

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS