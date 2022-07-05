TravelPulse Podcast: How the Travel Industry Continues to Innovate and Adjust
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 05, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Stephen Scott, CEO of Travel Hub 365 & the Odyssey Travel App.
The two first discuss the latest trending news stories in the travel industry, including takeaways from the busy July 4th holiday travel weekend and Bowman's experience on the newly christened Disney Wish cruise ship.
Later, Scott provides insights into the various ways the travel industry continues to innovate and adjust to this new era we're living in, from inflation issues to new inventions and technology. The discussion on how the travel industry continues to innovate and adjust begins around the 17-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Explore New Features at the Reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS