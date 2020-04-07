Last updated: 05:26 PM ET, Tue April 07 2020

TravelPulse Podcast: How Travel Will Change After COVID-19

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 07, 2020

TravelPulse Podcast
The TravelPulse Podcast is hosted by Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan.

The TravelPulse Podcast is back!

On today's show, hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending stories in the travel industry, including a unique COVID-19 offer from a Swiss hotel as well as the various ways travel will change once the pandemic is over.

Later, the two are joined by Susie Chau of Carpe Diem Traveler to talk about how travel advisors can best manage their stress as well as stressful situations for their clients.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

