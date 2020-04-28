TravelPulse Podcast: Interview with ASTA President & CEO Zane Kirby
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 28, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another episode as hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry.
Which airlines are forcing passengers to wear masks? Which cruise lines have pushed back operations into June and July? All these and more are answered on this week's show.
Later, the two are joined by Zane Kerby, President and CEO of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA). Kerby shares his insight on what his organization has done for travel advisors since COVID-19 shut down travel, why the need for good advisors just went up, pieces of advice for their businesses and a future outlook on post-coronavirus travel for the industry.
