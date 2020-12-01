TravelPulse Podcast: Latest Travel News and Naughty Passengers
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 01, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
With one month left in the 2020 calendar year, hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry.
Tune in to hear about holiday travel updates for Thanksgiving, projections for Christmas, the latest CDC travel recommendations, recent naughty passengers and more!
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
