TravelPulse Podcast: Making Travel Matter
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 05, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman breaks down the latest trending news in the travel industry, including big cruise news, destination updates and more.
Later, Bowman interviews Bruce Wallin, editor, writer and host of the Travel That Matters podcast. Wallin shares his insights into how we can make travel count through meaningful experiences.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
