TravelPulse Podcast: New Cruise Protocols, Hotel Industry Insights and More
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 22, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the news of cruise lines finally announcing health and safety protocols, temperature screening at airports and more.
Later, the two are joined by Anthony Melchiorri, hospitality and travel expert and Travel Channel TV host. Melchiorri provides terrific insight into the future of the hotel industry and gives great advice for small business owners.
Additionally, the New York native offers his opinion on the future of NYC tourism. The interview begins at the 18:30 mark.
