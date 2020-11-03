TravelPulse Podcast: No-Sail Order Lifted – What It Means for Cruise Advisors and Travelers
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 03, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss what's trending in the world of travel, including the latest in the cruise industry, updated travel requirements for popular tourist destinations and more.
Later, the two are joined Michelle Fee, CEO and founder of Cruise Planners. Fee shares her insight on the future of cruising after the CDC recently lifted the no sail order. She gives her advice to travel advisors on selling cruises, what pricing might be like on 2021 cruises and more.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Disney’s Hollywood Studios Piloting New Approach to Virtual Queue for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Travelers Will Soon Be Able to Take Expedition Dives to Titanic
Jungle Island Reopens Nov. 21 for Aerial Game Trek Experience Debut
Walt Disney World Resort Continues Preparations for Its 50th Anniversary in 2021
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS