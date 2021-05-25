TravelPulse Podcast: On Location in Maui, Hawaii
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 25, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman is in Hawaii on the island of Maui at Kaanapali Beach Resort. He shares how the process to enter Maui went before diving into the top trending travel news stories from the last week, including major news on travel to Europe, Alaska cruising and more.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Theresa van Greunen - Vice President, Communications at Aqua-Aston Hospitality. The two chat about travel to Hawaii right now, the beautiful properties here at Ka’anapali Beach Resort and much more.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS