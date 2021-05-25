Last updated: 04:30 AM ET, Tue May 25 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: On Location in Maui, Hawaii

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 25, 2021

TravelPulse Podcast
TravelPulse Podcast

Happy #TravelTuesday!

This week, host Eric Bowman is in Hawaii on the island of Maui at Kaanapali Beach Resort. He shares how the process to enter Maui went before diving into the top trending travel news stories from the last week, including major news on travel to Europe, Alaska cruising and more.

Later in the show, Bowman interviews Theresa van Greunen - Vice President, Communications at Aqua-Aston Hospitality. The two chat about travel to Hawaii right now, the beautiful properties here at Ka’anapali Beach Resort and much more.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

Disneyland Hotel Monorail waterslides

Disney Is Introducing a $100 Sandwich

Dubai Parks Continues To Innovate With New Attractions, Accommodations

Grupo Vidanta Expands Plans for Vallarta Theme Park

Universal Orlando Announces New DreamWorks Destination Experience

Miami's First Eco-Adventure Park Is Coming in 2022

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS