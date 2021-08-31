TravelPulse Podcast: Onboard a European River Cruise
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 31, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman reports from onboard the AmaSiena river cruise ship in Europe. Bowman shares his experience returning to Europe and discusses the latest trending news in travel from the past week.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Kristin Karst, co-founder of AmaWaterways. The two discuss the brand new AmaSiena ship and Karst shares her outlook on the future of river cruising.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
Sponsored Content
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS