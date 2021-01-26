Last updated: 04:03 PM ET, Tue January 26 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: President Biden’s New Orders Stir the Travel Industry

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 26, 2021

Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest topics in the travel industry, including President Biden's new executive orders and the impact they will have on travel and travel advisors.

The two also discuss possible vaccine mandates for travel and reminisce about previous episodes as this will be Dan's final show as co-host.

