TravelPulse Podcast: President Biden’s New Orders Stir the Travel Industry
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 26, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest topics in the travel industry, including President Biden's new executive orders and the impact they will have on travel and travel advisors.
The two also discuss possible vaccine mandates for travel and reminisce about previous episodes as this will be Dan's final show as co-host.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS