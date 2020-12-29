TravelPulse Podcast: Recapping 2020, Looking Ahead to 2021
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 29, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan are back with another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, the hosts recap the best and the worst from 2020 before diving into 2021 travel trends. Additionally, they each make some bold predictions for 2021 travel.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
