TravelPulse Podcast: Recapping 2021, Looking Ahead to 2022
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 22, 2021
Welcome to the 150th episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week's show is the final episode of 2021. TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Stephen Scott, CEO of Travel Hub 365 & the Odyssey Travel App. The two discuss the top stories of the year, from vaccine mandates to ever-changing protocols and entry requirements to the return of cruising and so much more. Bowman and Scott also offer some predictions for what's in store for 2022 in the travel industry.
