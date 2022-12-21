Last updated: 08:18 PM ET, Wed December 21 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: Recapping 2022, Looking Ahead to 2023

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 21, 2022

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Stephen Scott, CEO of Travel Hub 365 & the Odyssey Travel App.

The two discuss the top travel industry stories of the year, from mask mandates and COVID restrictions dropping to the cruise industry's resurgence and so much more. Closing out the show, they look at what's to come in 2023 and make some bold predictions for the new year.

