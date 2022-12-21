TravelPulse Podcast: Recapping 2022, Looking Ahead to 2023
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 21, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Stephen Scott, CEO of Travel Hub 365 & the Odyssey Travel App.
The two discuss the top travel industry stories of the year, from mask mandates and COVID restrictions dropping to the cruise industry's resurgence and so much more. Closing out the show, they look at what's to come in 2023 and make some bold predictions for the new year.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, TuneIn, and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Want to sponsor the show? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
