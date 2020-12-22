TravelPulse Podcast: Relief Aid for the Travel Industry
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 22, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman breaks down the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including a new initiative from Royal Caribbean, some goods news for air travel and much more.
Later, Eric is joined by Jennifer Doncsecz, President of VIP Vacations. Doncsecz shares her insight into the relief package and what it means for the travel industry. Additionally, she shares her thoughts on what travel advisors should be doing right now as well as companies she believes have truly helped the most throughout the pandemic.
