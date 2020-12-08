TravelPulse Podcast: Should the Travel Industry Change Commission Payment Policies?
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 08, 2020
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the recent news surrounding cruise sailings, some positive industry news for 2021 and the worst passengers ever.
Later in the show, Eric and Dan breakdown the recent call from ASTA to revise travel advisor commission payments. The two share their opinion, as well as differing thoughts from a few advisors who chimed in on social media.
