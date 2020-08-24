TravelPulse Podcast: Social Media Insights, CDC Lifts Quarantine Order and More
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 24, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with another Monday edition of the show.
Host Dan Callahan is on vacation this week, but instead of riding solo this time around, hosts Eric Bowman brings on a special guest.
Drew Binsky joins Bowman to discuss the latest trending topics in travel, including the CDC lifting its mandatory 14-day quarantine order for travelers, the latest naughty passengers and more.
After that, Bowman asks Binsky to share his insights on social media and travel. Binksy has nearly half a million followers on Instagram and over 1.5 billion video views on YouTube. He has visited 191 countries and if we weren't in the midst of a global pandemic right now, he would've completed his quest to visit every country in the world. Listen on to hear how he grew his following, what advice he has for those interested in growing their social media presence and more.
