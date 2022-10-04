TravelPulse Podcast: Spooky Season Is Here
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff October 04, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations to discuss the latest trending news stories in the travel industry, including the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Travel agency groups reporting record sales and much more.
Later in the show, the two discuss the travel scene associated with "spooky season" aka dark tourism. This multi-million dollar industry is celebrated throughout the year, but the month of October is peak spooky season, bringing both the scary and haunted side of things together with the fun, entertainment side and commercialization of Halloween.
The discussion on spooky season begins just after the 20-minute mark.
This week's episode is sponsored by Grupo Xcaret.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
Comments
