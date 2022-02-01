Last updated: 04:17 PM ET, Tue February 01 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: Technology's Role in Travel

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 01, 2022

Happy #TravelTuesday everyone!

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending news in travel, including travel advisory updates, a cruise shutdown and more.

Later in the show, Bowman interviews Steve Shur, President of The Travel Technology Association. Shur shares his insights into what's trending in travel technology right now, how the pandemic impacted travel tech and much more.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

