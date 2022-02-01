TravelPulse Podcast: Technology's Role in Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 01, 2022
Happy #TravelTuesday everyone!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending news in travel, including travel advisory updates, a cruise shutdown and more.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Steve Shur, President of The Travel Technology Association. Shur shares his insights into what's trending in travel technology right now, how the pandemic impacted travel tech and much more.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Advisors Can Increase Efficiency With These Tools and Resources
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS