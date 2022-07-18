TravelPulse Podcast: The Best Way for Travel Advisors to Grow and Improve
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the top trending news in the travel industry, including the new COVID-19 public emergency, the worst US airports for delays and cancellations this summer, and much more.
Later, Bowman is joined by four guests: Trey Tracy, Senior Travel Advisor with Magnolia Travel Group, Nikki McGregory, Travel Event Specialist for Nik of Time Travel, Jennifer Kruse, Associate Director, Trade Recruitment and Engagement, Travel Weekly, and Catherine Shaw, Marketing Director, Events, Northstar Travel Group.
The group shares their insights on why attending live events in person is the best way for travel agents and advisors to grow and improve as a person and in turn, help their business thrive. Shaw provides an update on the 2022 CruiseWorld event, Tracy and McGregory highlight why they found the STAR program successful for them, and Kruse shares how and why travel advisors should apply to be part of the STAR program at CruiseWorld this year.
The discussion on live events kicks off near the 11:30-minute mark.
