TravelPulse Podcast: The Biggest Mistakes Travelers Make
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 23, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Mallory Jones, a luxury travel advisor with You Deserve It Vacations, to discuss what's trending in the world of travel, including traveler's top concerns, what to expect for Memorial Day travel and more.
Later in the show, Jones provides her insights on the biggest mistakes travelers make these days and how to avoid them. From how travelers book to when they book and so much more, Jones shares tips for travelers of all types.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS