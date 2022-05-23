Last updated: 03:03 PM ET, Mon May 23 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: The Biggest Mistakes Travelers Make

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 23, 2022

The TravelPulse Podcast logo
TravelPulse Podcast is hosted by Executive Editor Eric Bowman

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Mallory Jones, a luxury travel advisor with You Deserve It Vacations, to discuss what's trending in the world of travel, including traveler's top concerns, what to expect for Memorial Day travel and more.

Later in the show, Jones provides her insights on the biggest mistakes travelers make these days and how to avoid them. From how travelers book to when they book and so much more, Jones shares tips for travelers of all types.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com

