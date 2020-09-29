TravelPulse Podcast: The Caribbean Travel Scene Right Now
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 29, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including airlines offering COVID-19 testing, the CDC's upcoming decision on cruising's no-sail order and more.
Later, the two welcome travel advisor Kacie Walls of Travelista Travels. Walls shares her insight on booking travelers to the Caribbean, what her clients are saying after their trips and what advice she would give to other travel advisors looking to sell more Caribbean vacations right now.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
