TravelPulse Podcast: The Changing Travel Landscape
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 17, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by Terry Dale, United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) President and CEO. The two dive into the latest trending news in the travel industry, including Hyatt's big acquisition and updates on destinations.
Later in the show, Dale shares his thoughts on the current state of the travel industry, tour operators requiring guests to be vaccinated, updated info on 2022 bookings and more.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
