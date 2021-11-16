TravelPulse Podcast: The Cruise Comeback
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 16, 2021
Happy Travel Tuesday!
In this episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman opens the show discussing the latest trending topics around the travel industry, including the top winners from the 2021 Travvy Awards and more.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International's Senior Vice President of Sales, Trade Support and Service. From a floating cabana at Royal Caribbean's private island Coco Cay, Freed shares updates on the cruise experience and chats about the brand new Odyssey of the Seas.
