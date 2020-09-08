TravelPulse Podcast: The Do's and Don'ts of Animal Tourism
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 08, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday everyone!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan first discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including where Americans want to travel in 2021 as well as what's going on in the cruise world.
Later, the two are joined by Julie Cappiello, Social Media Manager for World Animal Protection to discuss the do's and don'ts when it comes to animal tourism. Cappiello provides great insight into how travel advisors should approach selling trips associated with animal tourism. World Animal Protection also has a great handy guide to being animal friendly on vacation.
