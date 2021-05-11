TravelPulse Podcast: The Future of Group Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 11, 2021
Host Eric Bowman is joined by Amina Dearmon, owner of Perspectives Travel, a New Orleans-based agency that is affiliated with SmartFlyer and Virtuoso. The two discuss the latest trending news in the travel industry, including big cruise news, naughty passengers, and updates on travel to Europe and the United Kingdom.
After trending topics, the two dive into what the future holds for group travel. Dearmon shares her insights as a group travel specialist, including trending destinations and advice for travel advisors.
