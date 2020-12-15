Last updated: 03:19 PM ET, Tue December 15 2020

TravelPulse Podcast: The International Travel Scene Right Now

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 15, 2020

Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the most recent news impacting the cruise industry and so much more.

Later, the two are joined by Lydia Blanton (aka Liddy Sue), owner of Wishing On Travel Agency. Liddy just returned from a trip to Costa Rica and she details her experience, what people need to know, and she offers advice for travel advisors selling international travel as well.

