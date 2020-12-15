TravelPulse Podcast: The International Travel Scene Right Now
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff December 15, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the most recent news impacting the cruise industry and so much more.
Later, the two are joined by Lydia Blanton (aka Liddy Sue), owner of Wishing On Travel Agency. Liddy just returned from a trip to Costa Rica and she details her experience, what people need to know, and she offers advice for travel advisors selling international travel as well.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
