TravelPulse Podcast: The Latest on the Cruise Industry
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 23, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by travel advisor Ken Heit to discuss what's trending in the world of travel, including a scary moment in the sky for a United Flight as well as the latest on cruising.
Heit is a cruise specialist affiliated with FROSCH International Travel and the owner/president of Luxury Cruise and Tour Inc. He's attained numerous sales honors and awards throughout his career and offers his thoughts on the current state of the cruise industry, what he's hearing from his clients, vaccine mandates for passengers and more.
