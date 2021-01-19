Last updated: 02:23 PM ET, Tue January 19 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: The Latest on Travel Restrictions Around the World

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 19, 2021

Happy #TravelTuesday!

Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest topics in the travel industry, including how advisors and suppliers reacted to the CDC's new air travel requirements, the legacy of President Trump's travel impact and much more.

Additionally, the hosts talk about a crazy story from the Chicago airport, and Dan shares a big announcement that will impact the show.

