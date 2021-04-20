TravelPulse Podcast: The Many Facets of Green Tourism
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff April 20, 2021
Host Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending topics in the world of travel, including some good and bad news in the industry, updates on reopenings around the world and more.
This week, Bowman is joined by Court Whelan, Director of Sustainability and Conservation Travel Programs and Expedition Leader at Natural Habitat Adventures. The two first discuss what's trending before diving into the many facets of green tourism. Want to be a more eco-friendly traveler? Whelan provides excellent insight!
