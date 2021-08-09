Last updated: 04:25 PM ET, Mon August 09 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: The New Cruise Ship Experience

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 09, 2021

TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is back from cruising onboard the Carnival Cruise Line's brand-new ship, the Carnival Mardi Gras.

This week, in a special Monday edition of the show, Bowman first breaks down the latest trending news in the travel industry, including destinations changing entry protocols and a unique warning from the FAA.

Later in the show, Bowman is joined by Doug Parker of Cruise Radio. The interview was recorded last week onboard the Carnival Marid Gras, and Parker shares his insights on the new ship as well as the current cruise industry landscape.

