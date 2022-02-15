TravelPulse Podcast: The New Trends Taking Over Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 15, 2022
Happy #TravelTuesday everyone!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Krystal Aziz, Director of Operations at Modern TravelWorks, to discuss what's trending in the world of travel, including big cruise news, destination updates and more.
Later, Aziz shares her insights as an expert travel advisor on the top new trends taking over the industry. From social media influencing decisions to big spending and more, Aziz highlights what's big for 2022 travel.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
