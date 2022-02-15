Last updated: 05:17 PM ET, Tue February 15 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: The New Trends Taking Over Travel

February 15, 2022

Happy #TravelTuesday everyone!

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Krystal Aziz, Director of Operations at Modern TravelWorks, to discuss what's trending in the world of travel, including big cruise news, destination updates and more.

Later, Aziz shares her insights as an expert travel advisor on the top new trends taking over the industry. From social media influencing decisions to big spending and more, Aziz highlights what's big for 2022 travel.

