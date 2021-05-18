TravelPulse Podcast: The Rise of Villas
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 18, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by not one but two guests – the villa guys!
Willie Fernandez and Steve Lassman – Vice Presidents & General Managers at Villas of Distinction – join Bowman to discuss the latest trending news stories in travel before diving into the rise of villas and what the future holds for this booming area in the travel sector.
