Last updated: 03:35 PM ET, Mon August 08 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: The State of the Hotel Industry Right Now

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 08, 2022

The TravelPulse Podcast logo
TravelPulse Podcast is hosted by Executive Editor Eric Bowman

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the top trending news in the travel industry, including the rise in confidence around cruising, top destinations with no COVID-19 travel restrictions and more.

Later in the show, Bowman interviews Chip Rogers, President and CEO Of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Rogers provides insights on what travelers should know about the hotel industry right now courtesy of intel from their 2022 Midyear State of the Hotel Industry Report.

The interview with Rogers begins just after the 11-minute mark.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
barbecue, virginia, ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque

The 50 Best Barbecue Restaurants in America

Disney Turns Focus To Latin America

Dollywood to Unveil $25 Million Rollercoaster in 2023

Oktoberfest Returning to Germany With No COVID-Related Restrictions

Disneyland Resort’s Holiday Celebrations Are Returning In All Their Splendor

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS