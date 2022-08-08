TravelPulse Podcast: The State of the Hotel Industry Right Now
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 08, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the top trending news in the travel industry, including the rise in confidence around cruising, top destinations with no COVID-19 travel restrictions and more.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Chip Rogers, President and CEO Of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Rogers provides insights on what travelers should know about the hotel industry right now courtesy of intel from their 2022 Midyear State of the Hotel Industry Report.
The interview with Rogers begins just after the 11-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
