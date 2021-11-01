TravelPulse Podcast: The State of US Travel and Tourism Right Now
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 01, 2021
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
In this week's episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman opens the show discussing the latest trending topics around the travel industry, including staffing shortages and changing destination news.
Later in the show, Bowman interviews Tori-Emerson Barnes Executive Vice President, Public Affairs and Policy, at the U.S. Travel Association. She shares insights into the state of U.S. travel and tourism right now, how big an impact the return of international travelers will make and much more.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
