TravelPulse Podcast: The World’s Path to Tourism Recovery

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff October 19, 2021

TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman opens the show with a brief note on his recent trip to the ALG 2021 Ascend Conference before diving into the latest trending topics around the travel industry.

Later in the show, Bowman interviews Julia Simpson, CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council. Simpson shares where the global tourism sector stands now and what the path to recovery is for this industry.

